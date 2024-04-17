MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 5% After Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was down 5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1,401.00 and last traded at $1,406.00. Approximately 468,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,215,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,479.58.

Specifically, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,084 shares of company stock worth $112,842,368. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,257.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $761.58.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $55,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

