Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 0.4%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 520,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,855,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUNR shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Intuitive Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile



Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

See Also

