Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Up 6.9% in March

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 26,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,309 shares in the last quarter.

FYBR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 179,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,761. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 197.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.