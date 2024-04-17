Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Trading 4% Higher

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.16 and last traded at $71.09. Approximately 114,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 341,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Diodes Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at $18,934,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

