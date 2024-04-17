2,435 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,658,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.24. 212,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,651. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

