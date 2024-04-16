Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 4.6%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.62. 152,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 651,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPOF. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

The company has a market cap of $653.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $29,776,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 946,757 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 248,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

