Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Drops By 6.3%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,961,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 2,093,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 700.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

