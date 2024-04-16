SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SABS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 2,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

