Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $17.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOOD. Barclays increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.81.

HOOD stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.68. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 738,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,212,150 shares of company stock valued at $33,495,819. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

