Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,597 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,067,706 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

