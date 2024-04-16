Main Street Research LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

View Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $67.33. 2,585,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313,005. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.