iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s 5th Largest Position

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,448 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 7.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $19,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EFG traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $98.80. The company had a trading volume of 259,136 shares. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.11.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

