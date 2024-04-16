Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $342.48 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $342.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00054288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019002 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,468,430 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

