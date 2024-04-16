Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,500. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

