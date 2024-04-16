Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,969,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,922,000 after purchasing an additional 430,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 683,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,943. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.