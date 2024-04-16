Constellation Brands’ (STZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $258.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.01. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $221.81 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.