CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) vs. Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Critical Comparison

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Radware’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.59 billion 2.35 $120.97 million $2.38 31.30 Radware $261.29 million 2.79 -$21.59 million ($0.50) -32.90

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. Radware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

87.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CBIZ has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.60% 15.49% 5.92% Radware -8.26% -2.88% -1.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CBIZ and Radware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Radware 0 0 1 0 3.00

CBIZ presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.44%. Radware has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.74%. Given Radware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than CBIZ.

Summary

CBIZ beats Radware on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

About Radware

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle. The company also provides Alteon, an application delivery and security solution that manages application traffic across cloud and data center locations for optimizing availability and performance; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution. In addition, it offers ERT Security Updates Subscription that provides protection from network elements, hosts, and applications; ERT Active Attackers Feed, a threat intelligence feed to protect against DDoS threats; ERT Protection Packages; Alteon Global Elastic License, a purchasing and deployment subscription; MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal; Location-based Mitigation that enables network traffic based on the geolocation mapping of IP subnets; and Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud. Further, the company provides Cloud Web DDoS Protection, Cloud WAF Service, Bot Manager, Cloud-Native Protector, and Cloud Application Protection Services, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services. It sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.