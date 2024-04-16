Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $290,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,984,085,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,908,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,366,000 after buying an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 167.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ANSS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.32. The company had a trading volume of 103,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,804. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

