Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in March

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 427,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 147.4 days.

Beazley Stock Performance

Beazley stock remained flat at $8.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

