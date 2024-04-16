Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 4.8%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 507,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,785,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.39.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 188.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.39%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 3,703,418 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 724.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,506,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 35,078.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 582,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 580,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

