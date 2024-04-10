Brokers Set Expectations for Neogen Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Neogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Neogen

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. Neogen has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 217.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Neogen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Neogen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.