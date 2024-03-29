Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after buying an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,362,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,092. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

