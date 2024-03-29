Values Added Financial LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

