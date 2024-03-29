UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the February 29th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

UniCredit Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. 134,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,614. UniCredit has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

