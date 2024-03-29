Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $53.76. 1,833,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,302. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

