Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $250.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $186.88 and a 1 year high of $256.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.65 and its 200 day moving average is $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

