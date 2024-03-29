Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.