Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 337 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $687.03 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $438.59 and a 12-month high of $704.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $620.99 and its 200 day moving average is $567.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.60.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

