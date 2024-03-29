LGT Capital Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.15% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130,745 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 523,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

MSGS opened at $184.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.27. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $164.79 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,566,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,586 shares in the company, valued at $42,156,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at $458,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

