GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JOB opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GEE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 630.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 47,236 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

