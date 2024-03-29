GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
JOB opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
