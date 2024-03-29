Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Trading Down 3.9%

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $415.94 and last traded at $418.61. Approximately 50,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 82,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.60.

Cable One Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.82.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 1,312.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

