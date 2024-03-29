Beldex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.66 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0445 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $275.60 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.22 or 0.05058150 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00076884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00018378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

