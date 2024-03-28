Zacks Research Comments on Workday, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Workday in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Workday’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $273.62 on Thursday. Workday has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,712,000 after buying an additional 537,196 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $15,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,011,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,996,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,484 shares of company stock valued at $126,630,341. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

