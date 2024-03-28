West Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 180.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

Read Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $538.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,484. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $352.34 and a 52-week high of $540.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.