Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Exelon (EXC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) recently:

3/25/2024 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2024 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2024 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2024 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2024 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2024 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/22/2024 – Exelon had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Exelon was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/30/2024 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.57. 5,540,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,094,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Get Exelon Co alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,655,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.