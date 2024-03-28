Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the February 29th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.0768 dividend. This is a boost from Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 9.49%.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

