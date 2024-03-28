Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.10. 2,645,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,738. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

