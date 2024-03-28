Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Takes $382,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1 %

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,325. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -143.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.01 and its 200 day moving average is $121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

