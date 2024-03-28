Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 101.6% in March

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Terna Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.12. 13,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. Terna has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $26.65.

Terna Company Profile

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

