Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.46.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,760. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.97. The stock has a market cap of C$64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.7390892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

