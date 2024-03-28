Short Interest in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Grows By 266.7%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 25.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCA opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

