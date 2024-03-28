Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,357 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,361,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

