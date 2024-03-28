Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,743. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

