Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:JPIB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.64. 24,018 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $362.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.
