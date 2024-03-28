Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 776.3% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Rio2 Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RIOFF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.27. 28,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,329. Rio2 has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.
Rio2 Company Profile
