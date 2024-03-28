Raymond James Trims MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Target Price to C$19.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

Shares of MAG stock traded up C$0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 376,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$11.15 and a twelve month high of C$19.28.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

