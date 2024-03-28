Raymond James Trims MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Target Price to C$19.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.69.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MAG Silver
MAG Silver Stock Performance
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
Further Reading
