Radio Caca 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.28 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $144.40 million and $18.28 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000558 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00004901 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00012576 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

