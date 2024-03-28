Quantum (QUA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $9.73 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

