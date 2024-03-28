Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 158 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TYL traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $422.22. 12,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,523. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $430.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $333.09 and a 1 year high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

