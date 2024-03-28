Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.30-9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.40. 298,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,740. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

